Kernersville man facing charges in shooting death of his girlfriend

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Kernersville is facing charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Anthony McBride, 61, was arrested Friday and is facing charges for first degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Tammy Denise Jester.

Investigators said McBride called emergency responders and said Jester attempted suicide by shooting herself in the head back on November 10th last year.

The sheriff’s office said deputies investigated the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide and after examining on-scene evidence, and receiving a medical examiner’s report it was determined Jester’s death was a homicide and not a suicide.

Jester was taken to by Forsyth County EMS to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Piney Grove Road.