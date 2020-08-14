49 video gaming machines seized from Total Skill Business Center in Kernersville

Kernersville police said detectives are searching for more information at Total Skill Business Center at 1325 NC-66 following an ongoing investigation.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police and agents with the NC State Bureau of Investigation and NC Alcohol Law Enforcement served a search warrant Thursday at a business accused of illegal gambling.

Officials said detectives are searching for more information at Total Skill Business Center at 1325 NC-66 following an ongoing investigation.

Investigators said the agencies seized 49 video gaming machines, a gun, and money.

Detectives said the investigation into this and other locations within town limits of Kernersville remains open and ongoing.

Investigators said North Carolina state law prohibits players from being awarded cash for winnings from a video gaming machine, whether it is a game of chance or skill.

