Boy arrested in deadly shooting of 14-year-old at 4th of July Park in Kernersville

Marcus Lee Key was found dead with a gunshot to his head in November.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A boy was arrested Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old at 4th of July Park.

The boy is facing second-degree murder charges for the death of Marcus Key.

On Nov. 17, around 6:30 p.m., officers found Key at the park shot in his head, according to Kernersville police. Officers said when they got there, Marcus was already dead.

Key is one of seven children in his family. His mother said one second their family was spending time together, and the next her son was gone.