Kernersville police investigate after two men shoot at a person’s house: Police

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are investigating after two men shot at a person’s home Monday afternoon on Trent Street.

Police said two men in a white four-door Mercedes-Benz with a black moon roof were believed to have driven past a person’s house and fired several shots.

Investigators said the driver was wearing a dark grey shirt, black pants with a white stripe down the side and white shoes.

Kernersville police said the passenger was wearing a white shirt, shorts, and white shoes.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Kernersville police at (336) 209-2061.

