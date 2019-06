KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville Police Lieutenant was charged with DWI, hit and run, and careless and reckless driving by Highway Patrol, according to the Kernersville Police Department.

Police responded to a call involving a hit and run of several vehicles early Monday morning.

Police say Lieutenant John Bowman was off duty and driving his personal vehicle when he hit several cars and left the scene.

Bowman has been fired from the department, according to a press release.