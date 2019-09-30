KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Police say a man is behind bars after a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted during rideshare app ride.

They say the woman ordered a rideshare app ride from one location to another. But they say the driver, 39-year-old Tarik Aitouali wouldn't take her to her destination.

Instead, police say he took her somewhere else without her consent and "committed a sexual offense" against her.

Aitouali is charged with 2nd Degree Kidnapping and 2nd Degree Forcible Sex Offense. He's being held under a $150,000 secured bond in the Forsyth County Jail.

If you have any information for the investigation call Kernersville Police at 336-996-3000.

