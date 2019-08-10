KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Police are investigating a shooting.

Police said two people were shot Monday night around 7:00 p.m. in the area of Linville Springs Road. Police said both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said at this time they are not searching for any suspects.

If you have any information call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.

OTHER CRIME STORIES

RELATED: Four Arrested In String Of Home Break-Ins In Randolph County

RELATED: Man Found Shot To Death In Winston-Salem

RELATED: Greensboro Mom Tucks Kids Into Bed, Then 13 Bullets Fired At Her Home | 'We Immediately Jumped On the Floor'

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE