Kernodle Middle School placed on lockdown after ‘anonymous threat’, lockdown since lifted

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kernodle Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an anonymous threat, according to investigators.

According to Greensboro police, detectives are still investigating the threat. Investigators said the school was closed out of an abundance of caution.

Police said students have been released for the school day Tuesday.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

