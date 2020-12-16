Winston-Salem man injured in drive-by shooting: police

A preliminary investigation has led Winston-Salem to believe Kevin Wingate was shot in an isolated, drive-by incident on Wednesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is in the hospital after being shot in the wrist in Winston-Salem, police said.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Winston-Salem investigators said Kevin Wingate was sitting in his car outside a building on the 700 block of Ferrell Ct. in Winston-Salem when another vehicle pulled up beside him and began shooting at Wingate's vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene, turning left on New Walkertown Rd., WSPD officials said.

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Wingate's wrist was struck by a bullet, police said. When officers arrived, he was transported to the hospital. The injury is considered non-life-threatening, officers said.

No one has been arrested in connection with this incident. The investigation remains active and WSPD is not releasing any further information at this time.