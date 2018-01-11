DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - A Durham man kidnapped in January was likely killed and his body later fed to hogs, recently unsealed court documents say.

Charleston Prentice Goodman, 26, was last seen by his family Jan. 28 at his Durham home, police said.

Witnesses told investigators Charleston Goodman was seen being put into a light-colored van by four men outside this apartment. One of those suspects was said to be armed a rifle.

Charleston Goodman, 26, has not been seen since except for a witness saying she saw a man’s body that could have been Goodman’s in the back of a van.

Investigators believe Charleston Goodman became involved in drug trafficking before his death.

An informant told the FBI he heard Charleston Goodman was caught on video stealing cocaine from a dealer in January. Court documents say Charleston Goodman converted that cocaine into cash before he was kidnapped.

One informant told police Charleston Goodman’s body was fed to hogs but the location of that was not known, court documents say.

Following his disappearance, Tammie Goodman, Charleston’s mother, told CBS 17 her son told her he was just headed out to pick up his daughter before he went missing.

"He kissed me on my forehead like he always does and said, 'Mama, I love you, I'll be back,’ I said, 'I love you, too, baby, be safe,'" Tammie Goodman recalled.

Then, within seconds, Tammie Goodman heard her son screaming for help.

She ran outside panicking and saw him fighting for his life.

"I saw my son being shoved into the van," she said. "He was fighting with everything he had. He was saying, 'Who are you, what do you want with me?’ and then when he realized I was out there he started saying, 'Mama, go back in the house, lock the door, lock the door.'"

That’s the last she’s heard or seen of him.

"Lord, have mercy. That's all I could think," she said. "I just started saying, 'Jesus, Jesus, Jesus.’"

Investigators said Charleston Goodman was put into a Honda Odyssey made between 2005 and 2008.

