WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police department says it has requested assistance from the Mexican Consulate to find a man who investigators believe was kidnapped during a home invasion in mid-December.

Winston-Salem Police Captain Steven Tollie said 21-year-old Diego Daniel Quintero Fregozo was last seen Monday, December 16 after he was forcefully removed from a home on Sprague Street.

RELATED: Winston-Salem Police say thieves restrained, assaulted, and kidnapped a family member

Investigators said the incident happened around 3 p.m. on that day when three masked individuals forced their way into the home.

Authorities suspect the home was being used for illegal drug activity, including storing both drugs and likely large sums of cash.

Police say the men tied up a couple, another adult and a teenager and repeatedly hit them with several objects including a gun, a knife, and a taser.

Investigators believe the home was targeted and the victims were left severely injured before the men exited the home.

Police also said the teenager eventually broke free and ran to someone who called 911 after nearly three hours.

Authorities immediately asked for help from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

Now, according to Capt. Tollie, the department has contacted the Mexican Consulate for assistance with the investigation and officials there are trying to locate a family member of Fregozo.

OTHER STORIES:

RELATED: 'It was surreal': Hero snaps pictures of attempted kidnapper, saves 8-year-old at Greensboro Biscuitville

RELATED: Would-be kidnapper intended to ‘hold child in sexual servitude,’ court documents reveal

RELATED: American family attacked in Mexico, child killed