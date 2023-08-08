Kidnapping victim safe after car chase ends with suspect in custody

The chase spanned from Davie County into High Point.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a kidnapping victim is safe after a multi-county vehicle chase.

It happened Saturday evening on I-40 in Davie County. Highway Patrol said a trooper tried to stop a Volkswagen for a taillight violation. The driver didn't stop and headed eastbound on I-40 into Forsyth County.

The trooper stopped the chase after getting information on the suspect vehicle to follow up with charges at a later time. However, Highway Patrol said it was then discovered that the vehicle could be connected to a previous kidnapping incident in Forsyth County and a victim may have still been in the car.

Multiple Highway Patrol units re-engaged in a chase with the car on I-40 into Guilford County and exited onto US-311 before finally exiting onto NC-66 and traveling into High Point.

One trooper's vehicle was hit by the suspect as troopers tried to box the suspect's vehicle in. The chase ended on North Main Street near Old Plank Road in High Point.

Highway Patrol said the suspect resisted commands to exit the vehicle and tried to back up the car while troopers were taking him into custody, resulting in minor injuries to one trooper.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The kidnapping victim was found inside the vehicle and was not injured.

The suspect, Juan Alejandro Villarreal de Santos, 27, faces several charges, including driving while impaired and assault with a deadly weapon.

The kidnapping victim was located in the vehicle and was uninjured. The Winston-Salem Police Department took over the investigation of the reported kidnapping.

