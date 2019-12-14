DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — While some families are getting ready for Christmas, three children are about to lay their father to rest.

Police say 41-year-old Timothy Jeremiah Dickens was hit and killed on NC 109 in Davidson County Saturday morning. His friends say they knew him as Jeremy.

His teenage son, Justin Dickens, says he really misses his dad. Justin says he couldn't believe the news of his father's death.

"I freaked out, crying, everything," said Justin.

Justin says his father was a friend to everyone and would do anything to help anyone who needed it.

"He don’t make strangers. He makes friends with him and he’ll help anybody out on the side of the road," said Justin.

Jeremy was also a father-figure to two other kids, Jackson and Jacob. Family says he took them in as if they were one of his own.

The man suspected of hitting Jeremy before leaving the scene is still on the run.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they're looking for Tristan Thomas. They say he is traveling with a pregnant woman who is expecting delivery anytime.

Thomas is known to be in the areas of High point, Thomasville and Archdale.

Troopers say Thomas is aware of his warrants and is attempting to hide his identity and location.

They also say he should be considered dangerous and people should not approach him.

Thomas is wanted for felony death, felony hit-and-run, driving while impaired, and careless and reckless driving.

