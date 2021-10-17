'Kids started running everywhere': Parents call for peace after gunshots, fight at Winston-Salem youth football game

"If I had arms like Stretch Armstrong, I would have reached out and grabbed every single kid I could and got them to safety. Luckily no one was hurt," a parent said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Parents are calling for peace after chaos unfolded at a youth football game in Winston-Salem Saturday night, where gunfire during a large fight led to a police vehicle pursuit with the suspect still on the loose. No injuries were reported.

"A couple of shots rang out. That's when kids started running everywhere. Big havoc, just everywhere," parent Timothy Parker, who is urging an end to the violence, recalled about the incident.

Parker said Saturday's youth football started like any other day at Ray Agnew Jr. Football Field on Waterworks Road in Winston-Salem.

"It was the last game of the season before they go to the playoffs. And they really wanted to play that game," he said about his son and his teammates.

Parker said as a game was about to start, a group of people on the opposite side of the field started creating a disruption.

"Someone got into a confrontation. I don't know what happened. There was a really big stick involved, and somebody got hit with the stick," he said. "They were all getting ready to fight."

Parker said he then saw a group start chasing someone down the field, which created a commotion.

"Someone yelled out, 'Somebody's got a gun! Somebody's got a gun!" And a couple of shots rang out. That's when kids started running everywhere. Big havoc. Just everywhere," he said. "If I had arms like Stretch Armstrong, I would have reached out and grabbed every single kid I could and got them to safety. But luckily no one was hurt."

According to press release from the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers arrived at the football field around 5 p.m., responding to reports of shots fired and a large fight.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect's vehicle involved in the reported shooting. When police tried to stop the car at Waterworks Road and New Walkertown Road, the driver reversed and intentionally hit a patrol car. The suspect then sped off, according to a news release.

Police started to pursue the suspect, travelling east on New Walkertown Road to Carver School Road.

The suspect then jumped and ran from their vehicle, as it hit a random person's car on Carver School Road, according to a news release.

"A search of the vehicle yielded two firearms. There were no injuries reported during this investigation," Winston-Salem police said.

The suspect is still on the loose, and the investigation remains active, according to investigators.

WFMY News 2 reached out to WSPD on Sunday, and a lieutenant said the suspect has still not been caught and the investigation is ongoing.

Parker, the parent who witnessed the incident, said he has seen more and more firearm violence in the area.

"It's just sad that the kids can't even come out and have a decent football game," he said. "They had to cancel the game, they couldn't even play."

"We are supposed to be bringing peace for the kids, and it just doesn't seem like it's getting any better, seems like it's getting worse every day," Parker said. "Let's keep the peace. because that's we really need for our children."

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

