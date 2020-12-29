Suspect charged with shooting Kings Mountain officer given $750K bond

Antonio Cortez Anthony made his first appearance in a Gaston County courtroom Tuesday. He's charged with shooting Kings Mountain Police officer Frank Whittington Jr.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting a Kings Mountain police officer earlier this month made his first appearance in Gaston County court Tuesday morning and was given a $750,000 bond.

Antonio Cortez Anthony, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting of officer Frank Whittington Jr. on Dec. 19.

Anthony was released from a Gastonia hospital on Dec. 26 and was booked into the Gaston County Jail before Tuesday's court appearance.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. when Kings Mountain Police responded to a report of a suspicious person on the porch of a home on Downing Drive. Chief Lisa Proctor said the suspect ran toward the Kings Mountain Country Club but investigators weren't sure what led to the shooting.

Whittington has been with Kings Mountain Police for 13 years. Proctor said Whittington is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery.

"We are very thankful that he is still alive and that we're not planning funeral number three in the last week and a half for another law enforcement officer," Chief Proctor said.

Whittington was the fourth Charlotte-area officer to be shot in the line of duty in the last week and a half. Two of those officers have died due to their injuries: Officer Jason Shuping with the Concord Police Department, and Officer Tyler Herndon with the Mount Holly Police Department.