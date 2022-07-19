Man used scissors to cut kitten's ears, Rock Hill police say

Officers also said he tried to run from them, but was taken into custody after tripping and falling.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man is now in jail after the Rock Hill Police Department said he used scissors to cut off half of a kitten's ears.

Officers said they were called to an apartment around 11:30 p.m on Monday. They were told water was draining from a vacant unit into the apartment below. They then report seeing 35-year-old Calvin Aljernard Nabritt exit the upstairs apartment, holding a kitten and a pair of scissors.

When questioned, Nabritt reportedly told police he heard the kitten crying out inside the unit and got inside. Police said he reportedly decided to give the kitten a bath. But officers say they saw fresh wounds on the kitten where half of the ears were cut off.

Police said they tried to place Nabritt into handcuffs for further investigation, but he reportedly resisted. The struggle caused the railing to break free from the wall, and Nabritt was able to slip from the officer's grasp on the stairway ledge before falling to the ground. Officers said he started to run, but was caught after he tripped and fell to the ground.

Officers report Nabritt complained of his ankle hurting and was taken to a hospital for treatment. After he was released, he was taken to the Rock Hill Jail, where he was issued a warrant for ill treatment of animals and a citation for resisting police.

