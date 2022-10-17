Knife found after fight between Eastern Alamance High students

Alamance-Burlington School System officials said two students got into a fight at Eastern Alamance High School. A knife was found after the incident.

MEBANE, N.C. — Officials at Eastern Alamance High School found a knife Monday morning after a fight between two students.

The district issued an ABSS Alert around 10:30 a.m. It said criminal charges are coming for the student found with a knife. The student will also face discipline from the school.

"We are committed to the safety of our students, staff and school campus and appreciate the quick work by our SRO and Admin team," the alert said. "We will continue to be transparent and clearly communicate with our families about safety issues when they arise."

ABSS officials said no one got hurt in the fight.

The district handed the investigation over to law enforcmenet.

This is the second fight where a knife was recovered in as many weeks. ABSS officials said two students got into a fight Oct. 11 at Cummings High School.

The district said it has a zero-tolerance policy for violence. It issued this statement following the Cummings incident: