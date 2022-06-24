Knife-wielding suspect shot and killed in Salisbury deputy-involved shooting

Deputies say the incident started with a 911 call about a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A knife-wielding suspect is dead after an deputy-involved shooting in Rowan County.

Deputies say, the Rowan County 911 Center got a call about a single vehicle accident at 230 Rock Springs Drive in Salisbury, North Carolina Thursday at about 8:37 p.m.

The 911 caller said a vehicle had struck a tree, and that there could be possible injuries. Fire and EMS responded to the crash and notified the NC State Highway Patrol.

When Fire and EMS personnel arrived on the scene at about 8:50 p.m., they reported being confronted by a suspect armed with a knife, and immediately called for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Fire and EMS units moved back till deputies could arrive on the scene. Multiple RCSO units were dispatched to the incident.

A RCSO deputy arrived at the incident at about 8:57 p.m. and was also confronted by the suspect who was still armed with a knife.

The RCSO deputy fatally shot the suspect.