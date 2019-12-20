KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville Lyft driver defended himself by stabbing his passengers after he said they attacked him.

According to a police report, the driver picked up two women, Nicole Francis and Natasha Horton, at a bar on Homberg Drive early Wednesday morning.

As he was driving them to their destination, he said the two began arguing in the backseat. He pulled over at a business on Kingston Pike and asked them get out of the vehicle.

At that point, according to Knoxville Police spokesperson Scott Erland, the two women attacked the driver by hitting and choking him.

The driver took out a knife and began stabbing the two women to stop them.

The two women were taken to UT Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. The driver didn't seek medical attention.

Charges are pending against the two women.

