Three women were fatally stabbed at a Pilot truck stop in Knox County early Tuesday morning before responding deputies confronted and killed the suspect, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A fourth woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Just before 7 a.m., Knox Co. deputies were dispatched to the Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike on a reported stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they saw one woman with stab wounds in the parking lot and a man holding a knife. Witnesses identified that man as the suspect, according to TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart.

Deputies confronted the suspect and demanded that he drop the knife and when he did not, according to TBI, the deputies shot him.

The suspect was killed. The TBI said some of the victims were employees of the store.

No names have been released.

Previous story

A suspect was shot by an officer after a reported stabbing Tuesday morning at the Pilot truck stop on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knox Co. Sheriff Tom Spangler.

The sheriff said a call came into 911 just before 7 a.m. about a stabbing inside the store.

The deputy confronted the suspect and did fire shots and hit the suspect.

The deputy was not injured.

Sheriff Spangler said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the shooting and any further updates will come from them.

Rural Metro fire and ambulances also responded to the scene this morning.

Captain Jeff Bagwell told 10News that there were multiple stabbing victims, but only one had to be transported to the hospital.

Bagwell also said the suspect who was shot was also transported to the hospital.

He did not have any information on their conditions.

The Knoxville Police Dept. also responded to the scene.

It is standard procedure for another law enforcement agency to investigate shootings involving another department.

This is a developing story.

