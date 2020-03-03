WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem nightclub had its ABC permit rejected following an ALE investigation into a January shooting outside its bar. The investigation found one of the victims had been served alcohol underage, NC Alcohol Law Enforcement officials announced.

The incident happened on January 18, 2020, at La Buchanas Bar Night Club. At the time, La Buchanas had been open less than a month. The shooting sent two people to the hospital.

RELATED: Two men shot in Winston-Salem early Saturday morning

Special agents determined the shooting began with a verbal altercation inside the bar, which escalated into a gunfight in the parking lot. The ALE investigation revealed one of the victims was 19 years old and had consumed alcohol prior to the shooting. Special agents also seized controlled substances and "various paraphernalia" inside the bar, officials said.

“ALE special agents make it a priority to assist local law enforcement agencies anytime a violent event occurs at an ABC permitted business,” said Bryan House, Director of NC Alcohol Law Enforcement. “With this rejection of ABC permits, we hope to prevent a similar incident from ever occurring at this location again.”

The owner, Sonia Elizabeth Portillo and her husband, the manager, Jamie Arellano Pinon, were criminally charged with failing to supervise the business. Portillo and Pinon are due in Forsyth County District Court on April 8, 2020.

The shooting is still under investigation with the Winston-Salem Police Department.

RELATED: Liberty Brewery & Grill permanently closes days before expected because of threats and other safety concerns

RELATED: He once landed in juvenile hall. Now, he's choosing which Ivy League school to attend.