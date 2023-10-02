Suspect arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has been charged in connection to a Greensboro murder, according to police.
Greensboro police said 22-year-old Ja’quan Karieg Cobbs was arrested on Monday, Oct. 2.
On Aug. 20, Greensboro police said 19-year-old Darnell Luther Hamilton was injured in a shooting on Lakefield Drive shortly after 6 p.m.
Hamilton died from his injuries the next day, according to police.
Police said Cobbs has since been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.
If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.