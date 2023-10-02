x
Crime

Suspect arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said 22-year-old Ja’quan Karieg Cobbs was arrested in connection to a murder on Lakefield Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has been charged in connection to a Greensboro murder, according to police.

Greensboro police said 22-year-old Ja’quan Karieg Cobbs was arrested on Monday, Oct. 2. 

On Aug. 20, Greensboro police said 19-year-old Darnell Luther Hamilton was injured in a shooting on Lakefield Drive shortly after 6 p.m.

Hamilton died from his injuries the next day, according to police. 

Police said Cobbs has since been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

