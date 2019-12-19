LA MESA, Calif. — A family on Palm Avenue in La Mesa had a real life grinch show up on Tuesday. Catherine and Neal Butler caught a man climbing on their homes railing taking the Christmas lights off their home. They also found a wreath in the middle of their garden.

The Butlers filed a police report, but didn’t let the incident dampen their spirits. Once they realized what happened, they went straight to the store to replace the broken lights.

They are urging people in the community to keep a watchful eye out during the holiday season.

