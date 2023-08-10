Teen robbery suspects arrested in Kernersville after chase, police say

Greensboro police said three teens were arrested after committing a robbery on Ball Street before they drove off, sparking a police chase.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Teens were arrested after a robbery turned into a police chase Thursday, according to police.

A lane on Highway 421 headed toward Winston-Salem was closed in Kernersville after a robbery in Greensboro.

Greensboro police said they found a silver Acura connected to a robbery on the 1600 block of Ball Street. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, they said the Acura failed to stop, sparking a chase.

Police said the chase continued onto US-421 and into Kernersville where the vehicle lost control, crashing into other cars, leaving a person with a minor injury before coming to a stop in the middle of the highway.

Officers said the driver and the front passenger took off running while a 17-year-old rear passenger was taken into custody. K9 officers were able to find the front 17-year-old front passenger and arrest him as well.

Greensboro police said another K9 officer was able to find 18-year-old Jayvon Clark in the wood and arrest him.

Police said both 17-year-old passengers were charged with the following:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery,

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Resist, delay, or obstruct a Law enforcement officer

Clark was charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (2 counts)

Felony speed to elude

Hit and run

Resist, delay, and obstruct

