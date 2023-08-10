Teen robbery suspects arrested in Kernersville after chase, police say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Teens were arrested after a robbery turned into a police chase Thursday, according to police.
A lane on Highway 421 headed toward Winston-Salem was closed in Kernersville after a robbery in Greensboro.
Greensboro police said they found a silver Acura connected to a robbery on the 1600 block of Ball Street. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, they said the Acura failed to stop, sparking a chase.
Police said the chase continued onto US-421 and into Kernersville where the vehicle lost control, crashing into other cars, leaving a person with a minor injury before coming to a stop in the middle of the highway.
Officers said the driver and the front passenger took off running while a 17-year-old rear passenger was taken into custody. K9 officers were able to find the front 17-year-old front passenger and arrest him as well.
Greensboro police said another K9 officer was able to find 18-year-old Jayvon Clark in the wood and arrest him.
Police said both 17-year-old passengers were charged with the following:
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to commit robbery,
- Possession of a firearm by a minor
- Resist, delay, or obstruct a Law enforcement officer
Clark was charged with:
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (2 counts)
- Felony speed to elude
- Hit and run
- Resist, delay, and obstruct
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.