Large amount of phones, cables found in car of 'suspicious vehicle' in Asheboro

Randolph County deputies said they recognized the driver of the car as a man with 11 active warrants.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man and woman are both charged with felony larceny after a large number of phones and internet cables were found in the back seat of their car, Randolph County deputies said.

Deputies responded to a 'suspicious vehicle' call in the area of Zoo Parkway in Asheboro Tuesday.

Deputies found a car with a man standing near the front passenger side and a woman in the passenger seat. The deputy turned around to get behind the car, but the suspect car had also turned around and headed toward the deputy.

The deputy stopped in the road and the man pulled up beside the deputy and said his car was having mechanical issues.

They recognized the driver as Charles Anthony Cox, 42, and asked him to pull into a nearby street.

Cox then sped off and passed the road he was told to pull over to and continued driving on Zoo Parkway.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but Cox continued to speed off.

Upon approaching Happy Hollow Road, Cox stopped on the shoulder of the road and the woman got out of the car.

The driver sped off again on Zoo Parkway but jumped a ditch and drove into a pasture.

The deputy went to the intersection of Happy Hollow Road and Zoo Parkway to see if the car would come back out on either of the roads.

The woman that got out the car was found walking down Happy Hollow Road and contact was made with her. She was arrested and identified as Stephanie Renee Caviness, 40.

Additional deputies arrived and found the car in the pasture, but could not find Cox, who had 11 active warrants for his arrest.

Crime Scene Investigations responded, processed the car, and collected evidence. A large amount of copper phones and internet cables were found in the back seat and tools that had been used were in the trunk.

Another deputy spoke with the original caller who advised that a woman was driving a suspicious car and dropped off a man at the intersection of 220 South and Zoo Parkway.

The woman was found driving up and down the road several times while the caller could hear a saw of some kind running in the area where the man had walked into the woods.

A CenturyLink rep responded and advised they had found where 200 of the phones and internet cables had been cut down and stolen.

Caviness was arrested and charged with felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods. She was given a $5,000 bond and her first appearance in court is set for June 26 in Randolph County District Court.

Warrants were obtained on Cox for:

felony larceny

felony possession stolen good

felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle

misdemeanor injury to real property

misdemeanor resisting public officer

This investigation is ongoing.

