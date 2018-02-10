ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) - Over $150,000 worth of heroin was seized in a drug bust last week in Randolph County in what the Asheboro police department is calling the "largest amount of heroin" they've ever seized.

A drug investigation led Asheboro police and the Randolph County Sheriff's Office to seize more than 1,300 grams of heroin, the bulk of which was found in a storage facility outside Asheboro city limits, on Friday, Sept. 28.

Asheboro police found Heroin, Suboxone strips and multiple drug paraphernalia items at the home of William Justin Martin on Martin Luther King Drive in Asheboro.

Asheboro police found an estimated $49,956 worth (416.3 grams) of Heroin at Martin's home. The investigation then led officers to a storage facility where they found 895.2 grams of heroin with an estimated value of $107,424. Charges from that seizure will be organized by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The combined estimated worth of the 1,311 grams of cocaine was $157,380.

William Justin Martin was hit with multiple drug-related charges last week in a huge heroin bust in Asheboro.

Martin, 38, was charged with:

Trafficking Heroin

Possession of Heroin

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintain a Residence for Control Substance

Martin's bond is set at $2.5 million for all charges.

