Forsyth County woman pleads guilty after threats towards school bus in 2022

Lasheika Marie Ziglar, 30, threatened to shoot a middle school bus while being under the influence of alcohol in May 2022.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman pled guilty in Forsyth County Superior Court Monday after threatening to shoot a school bus in Clemmons in May 2022.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Clemmons Middle School on multiple reports from parents that there was a threat to shoot a school bus.

Deputies were able to unload the bus safely.

Investigation revealed that Lasheika Marie Zigler, 30, had been talking to her daughter, who was a student at Clemmons at the time of the incident.

During the bus ride to school, Zigler made comments that were overheard by other students on the bus and the bus driver. One of the comments made included the statement that she would come and "shoot up the bus."

Other students riding the bus called their parents who in turn called to report the threats that were made to the school, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, and the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Several witnesses and students confirmed that they heard the threat that was made by Zigler. Deputies confirmed that she never arrived at the school and there were no weapons found on school property.

Zigler was later found and arrested.

During her interview, she admitted that she had been speaking to her daughter on the phone and admitted that she had been drinking alcohol when the phone call was made.

Zigler is a record level II for felony sentencing.

The State called the case for trial and Zigler opted to plead guilty with no agreement from the State on sentencing.

After hearing the facts that would have been presented at trial, Zigler was sentenced to a presumptive range of a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 17 months in the Division of Adult Corrections, suspended for 24 months.

Zigler was placed on supervised probation where she will be required to undergo a mental health and substance abuse evaluation. She is also banned from being on any Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School property while on probation.

Terrence Hines represented Zigler. Assistant District Attorney Sara Loebner represented the state.

