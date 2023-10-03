Former High Point officer looking to appeal her conviction in US Capitol attack

Laura Steele is one of six people from the Triad tied to the attack. Her sentence is the harshest one handed out so far.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A former High Point police officer is seeking an appeal after being sentenced for her role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A judge sentenced Laura Steele on Friday, Sept. 15th. She is one of six people from the Triad tied to the attack.

She is also facing three years of supervised release and will be on house arrest six months after her release.

A jury convicted her on the following seven counts earlier this year:

Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Conspiracy to Prevent an Officer from Discharging any Duties

Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting

Tampering with documents or Proceedings and Aiding and Abetting

Steele's sentence is the harshest one handed out so far.

