Former High Point officer looking to appeal her conviction in US Capitol attack

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A former High Point police officer is seeking an appeal after being sentenced for her role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
A judge sentenced Laura Steele on Friday, Sept. 15th. She is one of six people from the Triad tied to the attack.
She is also facing three years of supervised release and will be on house arrest six months after her release.
A jury convicted her on the following seven counts earlier this year:
- Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
- Conspiracy to Prevent an Officer from Discharging any Duties
- Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting
- Tampering with documents or Proceedings and Aiding and Abetting
Steele's sentence is the harshest one handed out so far.
