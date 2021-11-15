'Speak up' | After several shootings, law enforcement shares how they could use help from the community

According to law enforcement, there were multiple shootings this weekend in two of the Triad's largest cities.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There were at least eight shootings reported over the weekend in two of the Triad's largest cities. While law enforcement is searching for answers, they share how you can help.

Greensboro Police said there were three separate shootings that happened in the city over the weekend.

In Winston-Salem, there were at least five shootings according to the WSPD.

Now, one organization fighting violence said it's going back to the drawing board in hopes of being more effective.

Ingram Bell said waking up to more gun violence is constant heartbreak.

"How do we reach the community, so our next step is to canvas more, to have conversations with more community members that were not in conversations with to try to figure out what the issue is, what the game plan is, being in the community, and the community is sad about what we're dealing with," Bell said.

Bell is a program manager for Cure Violence Greensboro. The organization works to stop violence by treating the problem as a health issue and using behavior-changing methods.

She said a big challenge is getting kids involved.

"When our parents said to go outside, it was to go to the rec center, it wasn't to go cause harm," Bell said. "We wanted to have fun, so we need to get back to having fun and our kids being able to live safely."

Law enforcement shares similar struggles while they work to combat violence.

"Seeing five shootings in a weekend is a lot and I can understand the communities concern," Winston-Salem Police Department Public Information Officer Kira Boyd said.

There is something that can help but it's something Boyd said is lacking, that is sharing what you know with law enforcement.