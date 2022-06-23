Lawyers explain charges in Lexington DWI crash

They say the woman charged with DWI could potentially face more charges

LEXINGTON, N.C. — An eight-year-old child is dead after a woman crashed into the back of NCDOT truck Tuesday in Lexington.

Police say Amber Whitaker was driving the car and four children were in the car. A three-year-old child is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Whitaker was released on a $500 bond on Wednesday. WFMY News 2 spoke with Criminal Defense Attorney Jason Keith about why the bond was set at that amount.

"If the person doesn't have a prior criminal history no record and have ties to the community they don't have history of running or missing court a $500 bond is not unusual in this type of case," Keith said.

In cases like Whitaker's, he says it's likely she'll face more charges. But the $500 bond reflects her only current charge-DWI.

"So traditionally if there is some form of an accident as result of an impairment and there's a fatality pretty often there is some mandatory jail sentence that usually the local county would enforce," Keith said.

He says if the prosecutor decides to press more charges, Whitaker would be rearrested.

"It breaks my heart every time I hear a story like this because you know lives are absolutely shattered," personal injury attorney David Daggett said.

Daggett works closely with individuals hurt in impaired driving crashes.

"My job is to handle what I call the business aspects of the situation for the families of the injured people and to figure out how to best resolve that," Daggett said.

He says the next steps for the family of the children injured is to wait for more potential charges and seek proper counsel.