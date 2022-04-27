Man killed, 14-year-old boy 'unintended target' in Winston-Salem shooting

The shooting happened on Leona Street. A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old have been charged with murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man was killed and a 14-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Leona Street.

Police said 27-year-old Miguel Angel Fuentes Nava was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. He died shortly after his arrival.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was also shot while walking down the street. He had minor injuries and was released from the hospital. Investigators said the boy was an "unintended target" of the shooting.

Police arrested two suspects after pulling over a Nissan Rogue. Investigators said the suspects tried to run away but were detained after a short chase.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Luis Enrique Arellano Salinas and a 17-year-old boy. Both have been charged with murder.

The 17-year-old's name isn't being released at this time because of his age.