Man in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a story about ending gun violence in Winston-Salem.

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Winston-Salem Friday, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened on the 1100 block of Leona Street around 11:23 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Bernardo Rodriguez Ramirez shot in his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police said they found numerous handgun shell casings in and around the silver vehicle Ramirez was sitting in.

After an investigation, officers said Ramirez was sitting in a car when someone wearing black sweatpants with white lettering on them with a black t-shirt, opened the passenger door and shot him multiple times. The shooter was seen running towards Charles Street where he got into a red Chevrolet four-door passenger vehicle and sped off.

The investigation is still ongoing but it appears this was not a random act of violence and appears the victim and suspect may have been acquaintances.

WSPD Forensics is processing crime scenes. The investigation is still ongoing and being handled by the WSPD Criminal Investigations Bureau/Gun Crime Reduction Unit.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

