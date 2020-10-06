Lewisville man arrested on child pornography charges: Deputies

20-year-old Ryan Michael Tyler was arrested following a search warrant at a home on Dawnlea Drive.

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — A Lewisville man has been arrested on a total of twenty charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received a tip that a man was downloading child pornography from the internet. Wednesday, Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Dawnlea Drive in Lewisville.

Following the search, 20-year-old Ryan Michael Tyler was arrested and charged with ten counts of Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and ten counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Tyler is currently being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.