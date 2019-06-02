LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington City Schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday.

According to Dr. Wells, Assistant Superintendent with Lexington City Schools, they were alerted by Lexington City Police.

The police alerted them of an incident that happened in one of the neighborhoods which was close to the schools and that the suspect was still on the run.

Because of this, the middle and high school buildings were placed under lockdown.

According to Lexington City Schools, the lockdown was lifted around 4:00 p.m.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users