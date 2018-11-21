LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A Lexington couple says intruders forced them into their bathroom during a home invasion and robbery Monday night.

The call first came in to Lexington Fire Department as a reported fire alarm at a home on West 1st Avenue, according to a police report.

Firefighters were met by one of the occupants, who said their house had been broken into, and they'd been assaulted. This person also said they believed the intruders had already left the scene.

First aid was given to one of the victims while police arrived.

The couple reported three suspects knocked on their door. When one of them answered the door, the suspects rushed into the home armed with handguns.

The couple says they were forced into their bathroom while the suspects rummaged through their home, according to the police report. Police say an undisclosed amount of items were stolen from the home.

Police say EMS treated the man for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives gathered physical evidence at the scene and a K9 also helped. An exact description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact the police department at 336-243-2400.

