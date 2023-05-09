Two arrested in Lexington Family Pharmacy attempted robbery, police say

Lexington police said Marcelleus Robinson and Bryson Moss are charged with attempted armed robbery on East Center Street.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Lexington Family Pharmacy was the target of an armed robbery Tuesday, according to officials.

Lexington police said it happened on East Center Street. Detectives said witnesses reported two armed men wearing masks attempted to rob the pharmacy.

Investigators said an exchange of gunfire took place between an employee and suspects before they left the scene. Police said they were able to find and arrest the attempted robbery suspect in Salisbury later that evening.

Police identified 31-year-old Marcelleus Robinson and charged him with attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon, and inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Officers identified the second man as 22-year-old Bryson Moss and charged him with attempted armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Officials said there are no serious injuries reported.

Both suspects are currently being processed at Davidson County Detention Center.

This incident is currently an open investigation. Anyone with information about this case, please call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.