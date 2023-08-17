x
Crime

Man arrested in connection to Lexington gas station shooting

Lexington police said 39-year-old Rozell Sanders was arrested Tuesday for shooting someone at a gas station on Cotton Grove Road.
Credit: Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrested in Winston-Salem in connection with a gas station shooting in Lexington, according to police. 

Lexington police said 39-year-old Rozell Sanders was arrested Tuesday for shooting a man at a gas station on Cotton Grove Road on August 4. 

The US Marshals Service assisted the Lexington Police Department in locating and arresting Sanders in Winston-Salem. 

Sanders is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Davidson County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

Officers found 37-year-old Ricky Kessler, in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Kessler was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem and is in critical condition. 

After an investigation, police were able to arrest 34-year-old Martika Lattimore of Lexington. Police said she is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder. 

She is being held on a $50,000 bond at Davidson County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing. 

