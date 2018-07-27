LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A Davidson County man has been charged with having a weapon of mass destruction.

John Stacey Lusk, Jr. was arrested on Wednesday after deputies responded to a domestic investigation on Shirley Road in Lexington.

Deputies discovered Lusk hiding in a wooded area near the house with a sawed-off pump shotgun with a fifteen-inch barrel.

Lusk is charged with Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction. He was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

