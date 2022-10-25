Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says

Court records show Samuel Mouzon was a CFO for 20 years before embezzling more than $2 million from December 2018 to February 2021.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money.

62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised release. On June 29, he admitted to a wire fraud embezzlement of $2,038,285, according to U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles for the Middle District of North Carolina.

“Corporate executives who steal from their employers will be prosecuted in the Middle District of North Carolina, where our prosecutors will seek active prison sentences,” said U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston. “With the unprecedented flow of federal dollars used to support businesses during the pandemic, the need for these prosecutions has never been greater.”

Mouzon was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, a $100 special assessment, a $500,000 forfeiture money judgment.

Court records show he was a chief financial officer at a High Point company for 20 years before embezzling more than $2 million from December 2018 to February 2021. WFMY News 2 staff found the name of the company is Air Power Inc.

During that time, Mouzon personally benefited himself and his family without company knowledge. Investigators said Mouzon used the money to buy a lake-front home in Lexington, a second home and two building lots in the same Lexington area, a condominium in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, two 2020 Jeep Wranglers, a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali, two boats, two 2017 jet skis, a 2021 Polaris four-wheeler, and two golf carts. All in which these items were confiscated.

“Stealing from your employer and taking advantage of the Nation’s lifeline to small businesses impacted by the pandemic for personal gain is reprehensible,” said SBA OIG’s Eastern Region Special Agent in Charge Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.