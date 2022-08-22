x
Lexington man connected to 'murder for hire' investigation arrested by US Marshals in Texas

Lexington police tried pulling over D'won Nicholas Still in connection with a soliciting to commit murder investigation. U.S. Marshals arrested him in Texas.
Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police said a Lexington man who led officers on a chase on August 8 was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. 

Lexington police said officers tried to pull over a 2018 Dodge Charger driven by D'won Nicholas Still on Cotton Grove Road earlier this month. Police said the traffic stop was in connection to an ongoing investigation of soliciting to commit murder. 

Lexington police said U.S. Marshals arrested Still in Texas, where he is currently still in custody and extradition proceedings have begun. Police didn't say exactly what charges Still was arrested on. 

Officials said when Still is in custody in North Carolina, he will face charges for the August 8 police chase. 

