Lexington man connected to 'murder for hire' arrested in Texas, extradited to NC

Lexington police tried pulling over D'won N. Still in connection with a soliciting to commit murder investigation. U.S. Marshals arrested him in Texas.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man who led officers on a chase on Aug. 8 was arrested in Texas and was extradited back to Davidson County, according to a press release.

D'Won Still was found and arrested in Texas with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies.

Officers tried to pull over a 2018 Dodge Charger driven by Still on Cotton Grove Road in August. Police said the traffic stop was in connection to an ongoing investigation about a 'murder for hire'.

When Still arrived in Lexington, he was charged with solicitation for murder. He's also facing additional charges, including fleeing to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, and speeding.

His bond is set at $3 million.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case, please call Lexington Police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.