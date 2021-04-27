Thomasville man arrested for stalking, kidnapping, running from deputies

Derek Pratt Jr. is said to have kidnapped a person in a Lexington apartment.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Thomasville man is behind bars accused of kidnapping, stalking, burglary and running from law enforcement.

On Tuesday, deputies arrived to the apartments on the 100 block of Travis Ln. in Lexington after getting a call about a possible domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, Derek Pratt Jr. ran away from the scene. The Davidson County K9 Unit tracked Pratt Jr. down and deputies arrested him, officials said.

Pratt Jr. is accused of crimes serious enough to warrant no bond, DCSO officials said.