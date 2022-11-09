Lexington parents charged with choking and abusing their child, police say

Lexington police are investigating what led up to a child abuse case between parents on Goodluck Drive.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are investigating a child abuse case involving parents.

Detectives received a report about child abuse at a home on Goodluck Drive Monday after an investigation with Special Victim Units showed 26-year-old Stephen Jones and 25-year-old Chaela Byrd, had assaulted their child.

Jones was charged with felony child abuse and felony strangulation, and Bryd was charged with felony child abuse.

Both suspects taken to Davidson County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

DSS assisted with the investigation and all the child in the home have been relocated.

The investigation is ongoing.