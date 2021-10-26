Lexington parents facing charges after 6-week-old baby hospitalized with serious injuries

Detectives say the child suffered abuse for a week while in the care of parents Zachery Ryan Honeycutt and Destiny Alisa Watts.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two parents are facing charges after their 6-week-old baby was taken to the hospital following the report of a possible child abuse case last weekend.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said the baby was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday. Detectives learned the child had been abused by their parents at a home on Michael Road in Lexington for the past week, according to a release.

The parents, Zachery Ryan Honeycutt and Destiny Alisa Watts, are now facing charges related to the abuse.

Honeycutt is charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury. Watts is charged with felony negligent child abuse serious bodily injury.

Both are in jail under $200,000 secured bonds.