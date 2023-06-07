Lexington Police investigating traffic accident involving pedestrian

All injured parties are currently being treated, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from previous reporting.

A traffic accident involving a pedestrian in Lexington on Tuesday, June 6, Lexington police said.

Samantha Hoyle, 37, is accused of contributing to the crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cotton Grove Road and Talbert Boulevard, police said.

All injured parties are stable and currently being treated at a local hospital, according to police.

Hoyle has charges pending but police did confirm some included driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, and a stop light violation.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us:

Download the WFMY News 2 app: