Lexington Police investigating traffic accident involving pedestrian

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from previous reporting.
A traffic accident involving a pedestrian in Lexington on Tuesday, June 6, Lexington police said.
Samantha Hoyle, 37, is accused of contributing to the crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cotton Grove Road and Talbert Boulevard, police said.
All injured parties are stable and currently being treated at a local hospital, according to police.
Hoyle has charges pending but police did confirm some included driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, and a stop light violation.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.
SUBSCRIBE | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I
Follow us:
Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY
Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT
Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a
Download the WFMY News 2 app:
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM
►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv