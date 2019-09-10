LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says a teenager dragged a deputy while trying to flee a traffic stop in Lexington.

It happened near Bradley Tysinger Road and Old US Highway 52.

They say 17-year-old Nicholas Andrew Myer was stopped by a deputy. During the stop, they say Myers tried to drive off, dragging the deputy along with him.

The deputy was thrown from the driver's side door while Myers drove off. They eventually found him inside a home on Bradley Tysinger road.

We'll have more information about his charges as they come into our newsroom.

