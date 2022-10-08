63-year-old woman, boy shot in Lexington on Cotton Grove Road

A 63-year-old woman and a boy are injured following a shooting on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington Saturday. The shooting happened after 2 p.m.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 63-year-old woman and a boy were shot in Lexington Saturday, police said.

Lexington police arrived at Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. and found a woman shot.

Police then received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital saying there was a boy with a similar injury, he was later identified as a part of the incident.

The boy does have non-life-threatening injuries, but the 63-year-old woman is in serious condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

