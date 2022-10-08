x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

63-year-old woman, boy shot in Lexington on Cotton Grove Road

A 63-year-old woman and a boy are injured following a shooting on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington Saturday. The shooting happened after 2 p.m.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 63-year-old woman and a boy were shot in Lexington Saturday, police said.

Lexington police arrived at Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. and found a woman shot.

Police then received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital saying there was a boy with a similar injury, he was later identified as a part of the incident. 

The boy does have non-life-threatening injuries, but the 63-year-old woman is in serious condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Witness details the moments during a fight that broke out during a youth football game in Kernersville

Before You Leave, Check This Out