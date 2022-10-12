x
Crime

Man stabs roommate after argument in home on Curry Street in Lexington

Police say two roommates got into an argument which led to the stabbing. They are actively searching for the suspect.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Man stabbed by roommate inside Lexington home Wednesday morning, police say. 

Officers arrived to the home on Curry Street where they learned that two male roommates got into an argument during the early morning hours.

The fight continued to escalate, resulting in one of them being stabbed. 

The victim is in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect left the house before officers arrived. 

They identified the suspect to be Victor Santos Ramos. 

Officers are actively searching for Ramos. 

Anyone with information about this investigation, please call Lexington Police at 336-243-3302. 

