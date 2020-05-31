Lexington police said the Walmart closed its store for the rest of Sunday in cooperation with police to ensure public safety.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Walmart in Lexington closed early Sunday afternoon due to the threat of gun violence, police said.

Lexington police said Lexington Walmart employees called the police department after 2 p.m. Sunday saying the store was closed due to a threat of violence.

Police said the decision was to ensure public safety was in response to a threat reported regarding someone going to cause gun violence at the store.

Investigators said no weapons were displayed.

Police said they’ve identified the person who made the threat and the person is in police custody.

Lexington police said the Walmart closed its store for the rest of Sunday in cooperation with police to ensure public safety and to assist with the investigation.

The Lexington Walmart confirmed the store was closed due to precautionary reasons.