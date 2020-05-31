x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

crime

Lexington Walmart closes for the day due to threat of gun violence, investigators say

Lexington police said the Walmart closed its store for the rest of Sunday in cooperation with police to ensure public safety.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Walmart in Lexington closed early Sunday afternoon due to the threat of gun violence, police said.

Lexington police said Lexington Walmart employees called the police department after 2 p.m. Sunday saying the store was closed due to a threat of violence.

Police said the decision was to ensure public safety was in response to a threat reported regarding someone going to cause gun violence at the store.

Investigators said no weapons were displayed.

Police said they’ve identified the person who made the threat and the person is in police custody.

Lexington police said the Walmart closed its store for the rest of Sunday in cooperation with police to ensure public safety and to assist with the investigation.

The Lexington Walmart confirmed the store was closed due to precautionary reasons.

OTHER STORIES

Gov. Cooper authorizes 450 NC National Guardsmen to mobilize due to civil unrest, officials say

Triad sheriffs, police chiefs respond to the death of George Floyd

'I fear the cry of the people is being drowned out' | Gov. Roy Cooper addresses unrest, activates National Guard

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks Sunday at International Space Station with astronauts

Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

Greensboro protest cleanup: Businesses robbed, burned trash, and glass shards

High Point Walmart closed for the day as precaution due to unrest across Triad

‘We will not tolerate destruction,’ Law enforcement address Greensboro demonstrations