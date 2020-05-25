Lexington police said Lisa Swicegood Fisher left the scene of the accident before police arrived and was found at a nearby restaurant moments after the accident.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman was arrested and charged after a hit-and-run accident Saturday night in Lexington.

Lexington police charged 56-year-old Lisa Swicegood Fisher, after a victim driving a motorcycle was hit shortly after 9 p.m. on Cotton Grove Road.

Investigators said Fisher was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police said Fisher left the scene of the accident before investigators arrived and was found at a nearby restaurant moments after the accident.

Lexington police said Fisher was charged with felony hit-and-run, open container, driving while impaired, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Police said Fisher failed to yield right of way to the driver of the motorcycle and was driving while impaired.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment.

If you have any information contact, Lexington Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

OTHER STORIES